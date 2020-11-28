|
MCONIE, Kerry Peter. 5 December 1948 - 22 November 2020 of Perth, Western Australia. Loved eldest son of Colin and Mary (deceased). Loved and respected big brother, brother-in-law, and Uncle Kerry, to Wayne, Malcolm, Gavin, Marianne, and their families. Former husband, and lifelong friend to Gail McCarthy. Super proud and adoring Dad to Carl and Trudy, father-in-law to Amanda and Kim, and grandfather(poppy) to Samantha, Joshua, Jaxon, Lily, Anais, and Corey. A proud, independent man, with a generous and loving heart. It was never boring. We will miss you mate. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020