|
|
|
O'NEILL, Kerry Josephine, (formerly Houng Lee). On Easter Sunday 12 April 2020 at Broadview Rest Home, Wanganui, aged 77 years. Mother to Ann- Marie, Robin, and Matthew, and Grandma to Luke. Due to unprecedented circumstances we are unable to celebrate Mum's life together but there will be a short livestreamed service on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz, Friday 17 April, at 10am. When circumstances permit we will gather to scatter her ashes and plant a tree. Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020