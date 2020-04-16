Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:00 a.m.
livestreamed service on www. clevelandfunerals.co.nz
Kerry Josephine (formerly Houng Lee) O'NEILL

O'NEILL, Kerry Josephine, (formerly Houng Lee). On Easter Sunday 12 April 2020 at Broadview Rest Home, Wanganui, aged 77 years. Mother to Ann- Marie, Robin, and Matthew, and Grandma to Luke. Due to unprecedented circumstances we are unable to celebrate Mum's life together but there will be a short livestreamed service on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz, Friday 17 April, at 10am. When circumstances permit we will gather to scatter her ashes and plant a tree. Cleveland Funeral Home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
