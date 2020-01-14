|
MURPHY, Kerry Graeme. Passed away peacefully at Redwood Care Home surrounded by loved ones on January 10th 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pat. Adored dad to Hayley and partner Brett, treasured poppa of Jake, loved brother-in-law to Mervyn, and uncle to Angela, partner Stu and Symon, partner Melissa. Dearly loved by family and friends, you will never be replaced and will be forever missed. Kerry's family invite you to attend his funeral service at the Rotorua Racecourse on Friday January 17th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Search and Rescue and may be left at the service. All communications to Murphy Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020