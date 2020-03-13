|
JOWETT, Kerry George. Passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Retirement Village on 10 March 2020; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia, much loved father and father-in-law of Christina and Peter, Dianne and Richard, and Kathryn and John, and adored Granddad of eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Our sincere thanks to staff at the Evelyn Page Hospital for their wonderful care. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 March at 10am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Tiritiri Matangi supporters.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020