CHAMPION, Kerry Francis. Passed away at home on Saturday 26th October 2019 in his 75th year. Loved husband of Annette. Loved eldest son of Ben and Joan. Loved brother of Graham, Brent, Jo and Deb. Loved brother-in-law of Chris and Lyn, Ann, Rob, and all his nephews and nieces. "Fisherman At Rest" A service for Kerry will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 2.00pm. Communications with Kerry's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019