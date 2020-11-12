Home

Keriana Te Iwingaro (Waenga) MOREHU

Keriana Te Iwingaro (Waenga) MOREHU Notice
MOREHU, Keriana Te Iwingaro (nee Waenga). Peacefully passed away 8 November 2020 aged 71, Surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Tinatoka (JK) and Maria Te Rina Waenga. Cherished wife of the late Rangiataahua Morehu (Tego) Precious mother of Thomasina and Eru Mackey, Joe Waenga (Junior) Kuini Morehu Waenga. Loved grandmother of Boydie, Andrea (deceased), Thomas and Carmen. Loved by all her siblings, nieces, nephews and moko. Keriana will be taken back to Potaka Marae Wednesday 11th of November and her funeral service will be held 11am Friday 13th of November 2020. Moe mai I roto I nga ringa o te atua



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
