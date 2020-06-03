Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's Church
100 Saint Andrews Road
Epsom
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenwyn CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenwyn (Barling) CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Kenwyn (Barling) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Kenwyn (nee Barling). It is with much sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of Kenwyn at home, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Ross Campbell, sister to Noni (in England), Glenda and Geoff (in Auckland). Adored mother and mother in law of Nicole and Peter, Rachel and Jimmy. Kind and loving grandmother to Jessica, Daniel, Lucas and Amelia. A memorial service will be held in Auckland at St Andrew's Church, 100 Saint Andrews Road, Epsom on Thursday 18 June at 1pm to celebrate Kenny's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -