CAMPBELL, Kenwyn (nee Barling). It is with much sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of Kenwyn at home, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Ross Campbell, sister to Noni (in England), Glenda and Geoff (in Auckland). Adored mother and mother in law of Nicole and Peter, Rachel and Jimmy. Kind and loving grandmother to Jessica, Daniel, Lucas and Amelia. A memorial service will be held in Auckland at St Andrew's Church, 100 Saint Andrews Road, Epsom on Thursday 18 June at 1pm to celebrate Kenny's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020