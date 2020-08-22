Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kent MARCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Gregory MARCROFT

Kent Gregory MARCROFT Notice
MARCROFT, Kent Gregory. 18 August 1971- 11 July 2020 Brian, Raewyn and family would like to acknowledge the sympathy, kindness and help shown to us during the last few weeks and to thank all those who attended the celebration of Kent's life. A big thank you to his work colleagues at Te Roopu for their support and special blessings. Finally to the St Kentigern fraternity whose support over the years for Kent and recently us, has been immense, we can't thank you enough.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -