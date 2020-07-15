Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion
Kent Gregory MARCROFT


1971 - 2020
Kent Gregory MARCROFT Notice
MARCROFT, Kent Gregory. (18 August 1971 - 12 July 2020) suddenly at home, still in his running gear. Proudest father of Koby, and Tasmyn. Dearly loved son of Brian and Raewyn. Grandson of Narlene. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Fraser, Lisa, Cate, and Sam; Cameron, Xenia, Madeleine, and Rupert. Partner of Helena. Any messages to the Marcroft Family c/- P.O. Box 4449 Hamilton 3247. Kent will be at Ngahinapouri from Thursday. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Kent's life to be held at The Hamilton Gardens Pavilion on Saturday 18 July 2020 at 1.00pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2020
