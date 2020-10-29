Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Kent Geoffrey BELCHER

Kent Geoffrey BELCHER Notice
BELCHER, Kent Geoffrey. Passed away on 27 October 2020 after a long battle, aged 66. Adored father of Jacqui, Katherine, Nicola and Daniel, treasured Grandpa to Tyler and Liam. Cherished brother and brother-in-law to Max and Shirley, Jill and Martin, Derry and Lindsay. Forever in our thoughts and we'll treasure all the memories. Privately cremated with a memorial to be held in the new year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland Brain Bank would be much appreciated. "Remember you have wings As long as there is air to breathe And music left unsung. You know that in the darkest night A dawn has just begun. So think of us, we'll think of you Together we'll take flight For we shall never say goodbye. We only say goodnight"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
