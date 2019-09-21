Home

ALLAN, Kent Ellery. Formerly from Pukekohe and Wanaka. Passed away at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde on Saturday 14 September 2019, aged 49. Dearly loved son of Kenneth Allan and Margretta (Batchelor). Devoted father of Shawna and Seth. Special brother of Alanna Howard (Pukekohe), Dale Allan (Tuakau), Tracey Morrow (Luggate), Martin Allan (Melbourne). Kent's Life Celebration will be held Thursday 26 September 1pm, Franklin Club, Station Road, Pukekohe. Contact M Batchelor 022-3972590
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
