ROLLO, Kenny. Kenny was a self-made man, who through his struggles and sterling character helped lay the foundation and structure of a great and somewhat prosperous club. We will long remember Kenny as a champion of those who had none and as one of those he gave so much to the soul of Mt. Wellington-Panmure RSA. Kenny was a member of the club for almost half a century. Many members knew him as a colleague, mentor and above all else as a friend. Kenny's spirit of resilience and good humour has helped him through the pain and travesty that he was undergoing. RIP Kenny and our sincere condolences to our Gayle. From all your mates and friends at the Mt. Wellington- Panmure RSA
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
