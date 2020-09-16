Home

Kenneth Wyllie (Ken) CLARK

Kenneth Wyllie (Ken) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Kenneth Wyllie (Ken). S/No. 43989 RNZAF Flying Off. WWII Doctor of Agronomy and Professor in Grasses (Manitoba, Canada). Loved husband of the late Leila. Loved Dad of Diane and Denny, and Derek and their families (Canada). Loved husband of Lexie and step-father of Irene, Alex, George, Ron, Heather and families. Respected and loved by all who knew him. Messages for Ken's family can be sent C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. Dunstall's Funeral Services FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
