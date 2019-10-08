Home

Kenneth William (Ken) VERNON

Kenneth William (Ken) VERNON Notice
VERNON, Kenneth William (Ken). Passed away peacefully on 6 October 2019. Dearly loved partner of Jo. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Gary and Beth, Jan and Blaik, Carin and Terry, Tania and Wayne, Brett and Wendy, Deb and Snoopy. Loved Poppa of Gabrielle, Ella, Tate, Hope, Talia, Ruby, Caleb, Oscar, Marcus, Jessica, Rachel, Ben, Taylah and Chase. He will be sadly missed. We will treasure memories of his humour, storytelling, support and encouragement that he gave us all. A service for Ken will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial at Matamata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Diabetes NZ Waikato, PO Box 4086, Hamilton 3240,or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Vernon family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
