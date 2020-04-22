|
SCRACE, Kenneth William. Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2020, aged 95 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Linda, Alison and Donald, Valerie and Paul, Karen and Robert. Loved grandfather of eight, and great grandfather of eight. Special thanks to the staff of Waratah Retirement Home for the care given to Dad. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation is being held. All communication to Morrisons, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020