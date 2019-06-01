Home

TRACEY, Kenneth William Joseph (Ken). Born December 9, 1929. Passed away on May 29, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Amberwood Rest Home surrounded by his loving family. Loved Husband of the late Cynthia. Loving Father and father in law of Brian and Margaret, Murray and Janet, Valerie, Alan and his 8 grandchildren. Ken's service will be held at Massey Presbyterian Church, 510 Don Buck Road, Massey. Westgate end of Don Buck on Monday 3 June, 2019 commencing at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2019
