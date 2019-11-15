|
WIKE, Kenneth Wayne (Wayne). Born 24 April 1949. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at Lynton Lodge Private Hospital, Westmere, Auckland, aged 70 years. Much loved Father of Andre (Auckland) and Nic (Adelaide). Loved Grandfather to Kitty and Sadie. Father in law to Kristy and Elisha. Son of the late Adam Wike and the late Marjorie Steiner (Wike). Brother of Gary Wike (Auckland) and Judy Wike Farnham (Rotorua). Former Wife and friend to Wendy Dobson (Auckland). Sleep peacefully Wayne, now at rest. A service will be held for Wayne on Tuesday 19th November, 11.00am at the Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland All correspondence to The Natural Funeral Company 0212345650 The natural funeral co ph 0212345650
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019