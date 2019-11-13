Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Matamata Club
Rawhiti Avenue
Matamata
View Map
Kenneth Wayne (Ken) THOMPSON

Kenneth Wayne (Ken) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Kenneth Wayne (Ken). On Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Bridgette and Russell, Tanya and Andrew, Sharleen and Jay and Damon. Poppa to Luke and Julie, Kyle, Tait, Mitchell, Callum, Kodi, Georgia, Lily and Harlem. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Matamata Club in Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Friday 15th November at 11am followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Thompson Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home (FDANZ), 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
