THOMPSON, Kenneth Wayne (Ken). On Sunday 10th November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue, loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Bridgette and Russell, Tanya and Andrew, Sharleen and Jay and Damon. Poppa to Luke and Julie, Kyle, Tait, Mitchell, Callum, Kodi, Georgia, Lily and Harlem. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Matamata Club in Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Friday 15th November at 11am followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Thompson Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home (FDANZ), 10 Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019