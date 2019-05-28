Home

CORY-WRIGHT, Kenneth Wade. On Sunday 26 May 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Lois for 61 years, father of Philip and Deb, Margot and Johnny, Nigel and Robyn, Richard and Shauna, Simon and Silvana, and granddad to twelve. Our deepest thanks to staff at Bob Owens Special Care Unit for their care and compassion over the past year. A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Thursday 30 May at 2.00pm. Communication to the Cory-Wright family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
