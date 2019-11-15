Home

Kenneth Taylor (Ken) BROWN

Kenneth Taylor (Ken) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Kenneth Taylor (Ken). Born November 04, 1929. Sadly passed away on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved husband, for 61 years, of Valarie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol, Scott and Nicole. Adored grandad of Anna, Shelley, Izzie and Dylan. Special great-grandfather "My Grandad" of Freddie. Ken lived a full and adventurous life, we will miss his hospitality and humour. Thank you to the kind hospital staff of St. Andrew's Village for their care. Ken has been privately farewelled.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
