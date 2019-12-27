|
|
|
SURRIDGE, Kenneth (Andre). Passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2019 at Summerset Village Hamilton, aged 68. Beloved husband of Timmy. Father of Julia, Jen, Grant, and Jill. Grandfather of Matt, Troy, Rachel, Luke, Sean, Andrea, and Nash. He will be greatly missed by friends and family both here and in England. Rest in Peace Ackoo. A memorial service for Andre will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home at 10.30 am on Saturday 28th December followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Leukaemia & Blood Foundation of NZ, PO Box 99-182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Surridge family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019