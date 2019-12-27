Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth SURRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth (Andre) SURRIDGE

Add a Memory
Kenneth (Andre) SURRIDGE Notice
SURRIDGE, Kenneth (Andre). Passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2019 at Summerset Village Hamilton, aged 68. Beloved husband of Timmy. Father of Julia, Jen, Grant, and Jill. Grandfather of Matt, Troy, Rachel, Luke, Sean, Andrea, and Nash. He will be greatly missed by friends and family both here and in England. Rest in Peace Ackoo. A memorial service for Andre will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home at 10.30 am on Saturday 28th December followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Leukaemia & Blood Foundation of NZ, PO Box 99-182, Newmarket, Auckland 1149 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Surridge family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -