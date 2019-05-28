|
READ, Kenneth Strickland (Ken). Died peacefully with his family at Edmund Hillary Hospital aged 95 on Sunday 26th May 2019. Dearly beloved husband of the late Shona, much loved father of Debbie, the late David, the late Richard and fondly loved by his grandchildren Sarah, the late David, Jamie, Ruby and Daisy and their partners Lucy and Beau. He was a much loved father in law of Neil, Naomi and Diana. Sincere thanks to the Doctors and nursing staff at Auckland Hospital and Edmund Hillary Hospital who looked after him so well. A funeral to celebrate Ken's wonderful life will be held at St Mark's Church. Details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2019
