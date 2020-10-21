Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Robin (Mac) MACKENZIE

Add a Memory
Kenneth Robin (Mac) MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE, Kenneth Robin (Mac). Passed away peacefully with friends in Taranaki, October 13, 2020, aged 79 years. Brother to Heather Routley and Jean Robertson, of Whangarei. Brother-in law to David, Don, Ross, Lestari, Sharon and Paul. Dearly loved husband of the late Trisha. Dad to Robyn and Meg (Kerry), father-in-law to Rob. Gramps to Mac, Finn and Alice. A private family service was held in Napier. Sincere thanks to all those who cared for Mac in his last weeks. In lieu of flowers, Mac requested donations to the Cancer Society. All messages to the Mackenzie Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -