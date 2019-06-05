|
|
|
STEPHENS, Kenneth Robert Wayne. At home after a long illness. Faced with tremendous courage and patience. Dearly loved husband of Deborah. Much loved father of Katrina and Rachael. Loved Grandad of Aysha, Arielle and Tayden. Loved and respected friend of Tim, Laura and Jo. An outdoor funeral service will at held at Ken's home, 40 Alexander Road, Algies Bay on Friday 7th June, 2019 at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Warkworth Hospice. Messages to Deborah at above address.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More