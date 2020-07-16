|
REID, Kenneth. Died at Tauranga, 16 July 2019, aged 87 years. Husband of 49 years to the late Marie Reid (nee Hamilton). Father to Brian and Natalie Reid, and the late Gayle Heath. Grandfather to Joshua and Rebekah. Ken was a talented club rugby player as a young man. He was a skilled horticulturalist with a varied career which included: NZ Army Engineers, Dye-Works Assistant, Paint Salesman, Stove Maker, Roof Tiler, Car Greaser, Fruit Market's Auctioneer, Sawyer, Market Gardener, and Tea Room's Proprietor. For 25 years he was a Storeman at Malcolms (Carter Holt). Remembered by his family with love and affection.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020