BOSS, Kenneth Raby (Ken). Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 aged 83. Devoted husband of Janice for 60 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Caroline and Wayne, Shelley and Phil, and Paul and Rachel. Much loved grandpa of Renee, Nicole, Fraser and Maddie and great grandpa of Zach and Tyler. A kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed by all. Ken's funeral will be held on Friday 8 Nov, 1.30pm at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimers New Zealand Charitable Trust www.alzheimersresearch. org.nz State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019