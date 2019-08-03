|
|
|
MEAKER, Kenneth Patrick (Ken). Born May 05, 1946. Passed away on July 27, 2019 following a long battle with a debilitating illness. Ken will be loved and remembered as a partner to Adelaide, as a father to Gordon, Rachel, Jesse, Kenny, Michelle and Nicola, proud grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of eight. With him for his last moments was the love of his life Adele, and his family and friends kept vigil nearby. Ken led a colourful life, hailing from London, he arrived in NZ in 1974 and never left. Those that knew him knew that Ken was one of a kind, quite simply, he was unforgettable. Private memorial to be held August 10th, for details email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019