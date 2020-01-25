Home

Kenneth Palmer (Ken) APPLEGATE

Kenneth Palmer (Ken) APPLEGATE Notice
APPLEGATE, Kenneth Palmer (Ken). On Tuesday 21 January 2020, our darling Ken passed away peacefully. Dearly loved and adored husband of Anne. Devoted father of Jane and Kate (England), Lisa (Tauranga), Kenneth and his wife Kelly (USA). Adored Papou of Andreana, Michele and Ellie (England), adored Grandad of Caroline and Dylan (USA) and special friend of Gwen. Forever in our hearts. A service for Ken will be held at St Peters Presbyterian Church, 130 Spring Street, Tauranga, on Wednesday 29 January at 2.00pm. In Ken's memory donations may be made to Alzheimers Society, P.O Box 15553 Tauranga. Communication to the Applegate Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
