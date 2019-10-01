|
O'MEARA, Kenneth Norman. On Monday 30 September 2019 passed away early morning at Auckland City Hospital, aged 75 years. A dedicated son of the late Norma (nee Swift) and Norman O'Meara and beloved cousin of the late Rosemary Webber (nee Bayliss) and of Rebecca, Kate and Howard Webber. Ken worked as an auditing accountant for Coopers and Lybrand and was a member of the Freemasons. "He will be greatly missed." A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Sibuns Funeral Home, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera on Friday 4 October at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019