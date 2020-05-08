Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
Kenneth Nicholson (Ken) HOLMES


1926 - 2020
Kenneth Nicholson (Ken) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, Kenneth Nicholson (Ken). Born 20 April, 1926 in Opotiki. Passed away 6 May, 2020 at Hilda Ross Hospital, Hamilton. Aged 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, the late Pat, the late Judy, the late Nola. Dearly loved father of Glenn and Rob, loved father-in-law of Cathie. Loved grandfather of Jane and Dave Martin, Alastair and Anna, David and Sophie, Mary and Louis Shaw. Great- grandfather of Joseph, Toby, Elijah, Jessie, Jack and Odette. Now at peace. Funeral notice to follow. Communications to Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020
