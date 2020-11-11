Home

Funeral
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa
Kenneth (Monty) MONTGOMERY

MONTGOMERY, Kenneth ("Monty"). Passed away at home on Friday 6 November 2020 (aged 72) after a short battle with lung cancer. Beloved husband of Rita, dearly loved father of Craig, Deborah and Cherie. Loved father in law of Janet, Poken of Nicholas, adored Poppa of Kiara and Kejo. Much loved brother of June and the late Jim. Loved Uncle of Paul, Kevin, Murray, Kathryn and Nicole. A funeral is to be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Monday 23 November 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Montgomery family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
