SCHLAGER-REAY, Kenneth Maxwell (Ken). Peacefully in Matamata on Sunday 15th December 2019 aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Much loved father of Karl, Tinnelle, Craig, Jason, and Julie. Treasured granddad of his 9 grandchildren. A service for Ken will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata, on Wednesday 18th December at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Schlager- Reay family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019