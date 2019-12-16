Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth SCHLAGER-REAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Maxwell (Ken) SCHLAGER-REAY

Add a Memory
Kenneth Maxwell (Ken) SCHLAGER-REAY Notice
SCHLAGER-REAY, Kenneth Maxwell (Ken). Peacefully in Matamata on Sunday 15th December 2019 aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Much loved father of Karl, Tinnelle, Craig, Jason, and Julie. Treasured granddad of his 9 grandchildren. A service for Ken will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata, on Wednesday 18th December at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Schlager- Reay family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -