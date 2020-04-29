|
MACKINTOSH, Kenneth (Ken). Born 27 September 1933. Passed away on 26 April 2020. Darling husband of Glenis for 63 years. Father and father-in-law to Ian, Judith, Diane and Kim Willis, Andrew and Bianca Mackintosh. Special Granddad of 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Many thanks to Jane Mander staff for the loving care they gave Ken. According to Ken's wishes a private family funeral service will be held. Communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020