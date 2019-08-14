|
PURCHASE, Kenneth Lyndon. Passed away suddenly on the 12th August 2019 at home. Dearly loved husband of the late Edith Frances, father to Hilton (late), Lincoln, Lyndon, Phillip, Graeme (late), John, Reina (late) and Robert and their respective partners; and a treasured granddad and great granddad to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. You will be dearly missed. A funeral service to celebrate Dad's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Friday 16th August at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019