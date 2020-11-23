Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Grahams Chapel
West Street
Tuakau
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Leslie (Ken) BROWN

Add a Memory
Kenneth Leslie (Ken) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Kenneth Leslie (Ken). Died peacefully at home on 19th November 2020, aged 75. Taken all too soon but as he wished. Travel mate and dearly loved husband of Susan (Sue). "Baby brother", "Young Ken", to his sisters Barbara and Wilma, and relatives. Brother in law to Steve and Ann. An awesome uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. A service for Ken will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Wednesday 25th November at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Franklin Hospice. Also, any surplus glasses will be accepted for the Fred Hollows Foundation. Special thanks to the marvelous District and Franklin Hospice nurses, Counties Manukau Home Caregivers, Middlemore Hospital and everyone at Pokeno Family Health and the Pharmacists.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -