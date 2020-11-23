|
BROWN, Kenneth Leslie (Ken). Died peacefully at home on 19th November 2020, aged 75. Taken all too soon but as he wished. Travel mate and dearly loved husband of Susan (Sue). "Baby brother", "Young Ken", to his sisters Barbara and Wilma, and relatives. Brother in law to Steve and Ann. An awesome uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. A service for Ken will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau, on Wednesday 25th November at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Franklin Hospice. Also, any surplus glasses will be accepted for the Fred Hollows Foundation. Special thanks to the marvelous District and Franklin Hospice nurses, Counties Manukau Home Caregivers, Middlemore Hospital and everyone at Pokeno Family Health and the Pharmacists.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020