SHARP, Kenneth John (John). Peacefully passed away at home on 22nd June, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Cherished father and father in law of Veronica, Chris and Mary. Adored grandfather of Tony, James, John and Charlotte, David and Dani, Sam and Samantha, Andrew and Julia and Jessica. Proud great grandfather to Marley, Ollie and Hugo. A celebration of John's life will be held at the Cornerstone-Whare Karakai o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, this Friday 28th June, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Mid Northland would be appreciated. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019
