NEWLANDS, Kenneth John (Ken). Sadly slipped from our midst too soon on 20 October 2020, aged 69 years. Adored and precious husband of Cathy Mahoney. Treasured, loving Dad of Jamie and Cameron. With sincere thanks to the Liver Transplant team, Auckland Hospital for their aroha and care shown to Ken these past 24 years. In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated and can be sent to The NZ Liver Transplant Unit Education Trust Private Bag 92024 Victoria Street West Auckland 1142 Mass to celebrate Ken's life will be held at St Benedict's Catholic Church, 1 St Benedict's Street, Newton, on Tuesday 27 October at 1:30pm To the world you were a husband and dad To us you were our world
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020