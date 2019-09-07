|
KING, Kenneth John (John). Born April 12, 1954. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 5, 2019, aged 65. Much loved husband of Linda. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Shane and Kirsty, Lance, Glenn and Amanda, Anna and Vaughan, Nick and Issy, Renee and Josh, Bianca and Jamie. Adored Pops of Michael, Zoe, Aria, Lara, Esmae and grandson on the way. Gone too early and will be greatly missed. Safe in heaven having made his peace with God. A funeral service will be held at the Church of Christ NZ, 90 Rowandale Avenue, Manurewa on Tuesday 10 September at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019