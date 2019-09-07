Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth John (John) KING

Add a Memory
Kenneth John (John) KING Notice
KING, Kenneth John (John). Born April 12, 1954. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 5, 2019, aged 65. Much loved husband of Linda. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Shane and Kirsty, Lance, Glenn and Amanda, Anna and Vaughan, Nick and Issy, Renee and Josh, Bianca and Jamie. Adored Pops of Michael, Zoe, Aria, Lara, Esmae and grandson on the way. Gone too early and will be greatly missed. Safe in heaven having made his peace with God. A funeral service will be held at the Church of Christ NZ, 90 Rowandale Avenue, Manurewa on Tuesday 10 September at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.