HOLT, Kenneth John. Born 26 April 1934. Passed away early Saturday 31 October 2020. In Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, aged 86. Last born to Harry and Evelyn and last to return. Loved husband of Cheryl. Loved father of Ken and Ellen, Raewyn and Ray, Colin and Linda, and Robert and Lynda. Loved step-father of Tony and Andrea, Wayne and Catriona, and Susan and Mike. Loved grandfather of 15, and great grandfather of 13. A private cremation as per Ken's wishes. A celebration of his life. Details to be advised. He will be missed forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020