BATES, Kenneth John (Chas). Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Friday 11 September 2020, aged 71. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lyn, adored father of Natasha and Sonya, cherished grandfather of Faith, Madison and Ngaire, beloved brother of Ngaire, loved friend and relative of many. At John's request, a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Thursday 17 September 2020, at 2.30pm. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions, invitations have been sent to individuals who may wish to attend in person. For others who wish to view the service remotely via zoom connection, please email john.bates. [email protected] Messages can be addressed to the Bates family, P.O. Box 35-046 Christchurch. Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services F.S.C.N.Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020