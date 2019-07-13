|
HUNT, Kenneth Ian. Peacefully on 12 July 2019 after a short illness, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy and much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Joy, Craig (deceased) and Sharon, and Vicki and Roger. Special Ging to 3 grandchildren, their partners and 10 great grandchildren and loved Poppa to 6 grandchildren, their partners and 8 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Northcote Baptish Church, 67 Eban Avenue, Northcote on Wednesday 17th July at 2pm. A special thank you to the staff at Rosedale Village for the care they gave to Ken.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019