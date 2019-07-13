Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ian HUNT

Add a Memory
Kenneth Ian HUNT Notice
HUNT, Kenneth Ian. Peacefully on 12 July 2019 after a short illness, in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy and much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Joy, Craig (deceased) and Sharon, and Vicki and Roger. Special Ging to 3 grandchildren, their partners and 10 great grandchildren and loved Poppa to 6 grandchildren, their partners and 8 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Northcote Baptish Church, 67 Eban Avenue, Northcote on Wednesday 17th July at 2pm. A special thank you to the staff at Rosedale Village for the care they gave to Ken.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.