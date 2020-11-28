Home

Kenneth Hilton (Ken) BROWN

Kenneth Hilton (Ken) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Kenneth Hilton (Ken). On November 26th 2020 peacefully at his home "On The Tara" surrounded by family in his 84th year. Dearly loved husband of Gayle for 58years. Much loved father and father in law of Heather and Robert, Graham, Neil and Gina. Adored and loved grandad of Hilton, Kate, Michelle, Ashley, and Matthew. Loved great grandad of Tyler, Skylar, Asher, Nate, and Jame. A service for Ken will be held in the St Michael and All Angels Church, Valley Road, Hakaru at 1pm Wednesday December 2nd 2020 followed by interment in the Mangawhai Cemetery Cnr Cove and Tara Roads, Mangawhai. Communications to the 'Ken Brown Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020
