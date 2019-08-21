Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth LAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gordon LAW

Add a Memory
Kenneth Gordon LAW Notice
LAW, Kenneth Gordon. On 17 August 2019, peacefully at home, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Josie for 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Wendy, Rosemary and Ian, Christine and Paul, and Brian. Loved grandfather of Reanna and Gareth, Kevin and Johnathan, Matthew, Rohan and Donovan, Nicholas and Mitchell, and their partners. Great grandfather of Charlotte, Kira and Aiden. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 23 August at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.