LAW, Kenneth Gordon. On 17 August 2019, peacefully at home, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Josie for 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Wendy, Rosemary and Ian, Christine and Paul, and Brian. Loved grandfather of Reanna and Gareth, Kevin and Johnathan, Matthew, Rohan and Donovan, Nicholas and Mitchell, and their partners. Great grandfather of Charlotte, Kira and Aiden. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 23 August at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019