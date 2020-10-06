Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Romaleigh Chapel
31 Ocean View Rd
Northcote
View Map
Kenneth George (Ken) MCKAY

Kenneth George (Ken) MCKAY Notice
MCKAY, Kenneth George (Ken). Died suddenly 4 October, 2020 in his 90th year. Much loved husband of the late Judith for 48 years. Dearly loved father of Anne and Chris, father-in-law of Jacki and grandfather of Ben, Rebecca, Hana and Nicolas, brother of Ian, Delys and Murray. A long life, well lived. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote, Thursday 8 October 2020 at 10am. Donations to St John's Ambulance in lieu of flowers



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
