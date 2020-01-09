Home

Kenneth Fraser (Ken) LEATHEM

Kenneth Fraser (Ken) LEATHEM Notice
LEATHEM, Kenneth Fraser (Ken). Peacefully at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe, after a long illness. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Gillian (Jill) and father of Darren and the late Linda. Brother of Dawn and the late Barrie, Bob and Janine, the late Fred and Margaret. Special Pa to Abby and Elle. Peace at last. Special thanks to the staff at Possum Bourne Village for their care and attention. At Ken's request a private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
