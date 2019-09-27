|
|
|
SANDFORD, Kenneth Finlayson (Ken). Peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor, Pakuranga on Thursday the 19th of September 2019; aged 93 years. Much loved husband of the late Rae. Loving father and father in law of Lynda and Wayne, Michael and Linden, and Annette. Cherished puppa to Blair, Gareth, Brendon and Nicci, Aleisha and Kyle, Brett, Michele and great puppa of Lachlan, Kaden, William, Carter, Ryan and Evie. At Ken's instruction, a private service has been held. All communications to [email protected] fountainsfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019