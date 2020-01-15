|
|
|
OSBORN, Kenneth Finlayson (Ken). Died peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 13 January 2020 in the presence of his family. He died as the result of a brain injury he sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, on 2 July 2019. Devoted husband of Jane, father to Anna, Rachel, Michael and Taylor and adoring Grandad Ken to Rose. He will be farewelled at 2pm on Sunday 19 January 2020 at Kristin School Auditorium, 360 Albany Highway, Albany. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to Child Cancer Foundation (Box 152, Shortland Street, Auckland or www.childcancer.org.nz.) would be appreciated. Aroha Funerals 0800 276420
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020