|
|
|
FIELDING, Kenneth (Ken). Born March 27, 1933. Passed away on May 21, 2019 peacefully at Cedar Manor Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy Fielding (nee Graydon) and son of the late Joseph and Bertha Fielding (nee Hirst). Beloved step grandfather to L'Vonne, Adele, Jonelle, Phaedra, Cameron and Jerrika and great grandchildren. May you now rest in peace beside your much loved and adored wife, our beautiful nana at Waikumete Cemetery, Auckland. Private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
Read More