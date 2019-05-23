Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth FIELDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth (Ken) FIELDING

Notice Condolences

Kenneth (Ken) FIELDING Notice
FIELDING, Kenneth (Ken). Born March 27, 1933. Passed away on May 21, 2019 peacefully at Cedar Manor Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy Fielding (nee Graydon) and son of the late Joseph and Bertha Fielding (nee Hirst). Beloved step grandfather to L'Vonne, Adele, Jonelle, Phaedra, Cameron and Jerrika and great grandchildren. May you now rest in peace beside your much loved and adored wife, our beautiful nana at Waikumete Cemetery, Auckland. Private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.