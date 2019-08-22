|
COLLINGWOOD, Kenneth Fenton (Ken). Died on Monday, 19th August 2019 with family by his side. Devoted husband to Shirley. Dearly loved husband of the late Roma. Treasured Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend to many. A funeral service for Ken will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Monday, the 26th of August at 1:30 pm followed by family burial at The Kumeu Cemetery, Auckland on Tuesday, the 27th August. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahospice.org. nz/donate All communication to the Collingwood family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019