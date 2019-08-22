Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth COLLINGWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Fenton (Ken) COLLINGWOOD

Add a Memory
Kenneth Fenton (Ken) COLLINGWOOD Notice
COLLINGWOOD, Kenneth Fenton (Ken). Died on Monday, 19th August 2019 with family by his side. Devoted husband to Shirley. Dearly loved husband of the late Roma. Treasured Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad and friend to many. A funeral service for Ken will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Monday, the 26th of August at 1:30 pm followed by family burial at The Kumeu Cemetery, Auckland on Tuesday, the 27th August. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahospice.org. nz/donate All communication to the Collingwood family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.