Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Kenneth Eric (Ken) SMITH

Kenneth Eric (Ken) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Kenneth Eric (Ken). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 July 2020, aged 92. Cherished Husband of LorraIne. Deeply loved Father and Father- in -Law of Kevin and Rae, Gary and Pip, Brenda and Brent, and Jill. Treasured Grandad of Aimee, Andre, Kyle, Connor, Georgia, Madison, Harry and Cameron. Loved Great Grandad of Nate, Ryder and Knox. Special thanks to the staff at St. Margaret's Rest Home and Hospital for their loving care. A celebration of Ken's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020
